Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’re still deciding if and when to transform. The process takes a lot of energy, so preparations must be made first. Before it happens, you’re like the famously hungry caterpillar, storing the fuel necessary for change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Even though it’s a ride that most people would say they don’t want to take, the emotional roller coaster has a line just like all the others. Learning the range of human feeling has its thrills.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The circumstances will shift and so will the way you think about them. Try to get into situations that will afford you the flexibility to act on new opportunities as they arise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even though it seems like you’d benefit from letting someone else handle some of your workload, it’s all a little trickier than it looks. This will only go well if they do things exactly as you would.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The thoughts and input of others will strongly influence the direction things take. You can shape these impressions. Be forward-thinking. How do you want to be perceived?