Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): While success is the best revenge, there are other forms on your mind. Perhaps it’s not revenge you need but justice. Seek an outside opinion to decide once and for all if this is worth pursuing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): With your hardworking style, you will go far. And if you find yourself getting lazy, you will go even farther. Your intelligence gives you the edge, helps you maximize efforts and see your way to shortcuts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have faith in humanity and believe the better angels will prevail. It doesn’t always turn out to be true, but you’d rather be an optimistic fool than a correct cynic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you get the feeling someone needs help, you offer it before you’re asked, an act of graciousness which is one reason people identify you straightaway as a gem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It won’t be easy to bring ideas into reality, though it’s among the most worthy uses of your time. Expect roller coaster highs and lows and long, tedious stretches of concentration. Dream realization is for the tenacious.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The one who is noncommittal has good reasons for being that way. Take their lead. There are situations that are like quicksand, appearing quite stable on the surface, though one step and you’re already trapped.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate