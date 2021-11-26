Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are so many moving parts to this weekend that it's no longer possible to keep things simple. The best you can do is enjoy the unique brand of complexity cultivated by you and yours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even the toughest individuals will benefit from letting go of some rigidity. Warmth, flexibility, hospitality and agreeableness are the qualities that will rule the day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Play it loose and lively. Oddly enough, being too careful could cause mishaps, while a dash of recklessness excites everyone to be more alert. Trust in life's flow.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Give up trying to make sure everyone is taken care of. You wouldn't want them to become too dependent on you! Everything in balance. It's time for you to have your own kind of fun.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's not that someone falls for your charms, it's that everyone does. Be careful where you wield that smile and don't set up expectations you can't manage.