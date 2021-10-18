 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 18): No matter what you have been led to believe about your talent, you can be sure that it’s much bigger. You are a knight on behalf of your kingdom. You’ll feel ill-equipped, but the right tools fall right into your hands when you most need them. You’ll pick up your sword and shield, vanquish the dragon and be celebrated. Aquarius and Virgo adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 5, 32, 40, 1 and 7.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

