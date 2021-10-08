Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People have different rules. Even close friends may not completely understand yours. There will be infractions. They happen out of misunderstanding, not an intent to offend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be attracted to people and situations outside your usual pattern. You might dismiss the idea of a “type” altogether, since it’s based on your past and you’re more interested in creating a new future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your vision of a luxurious life is unique, but there are people with similar goals. Find them so you can help and support one another. The kinship will invigorate your plans.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are drawn to people who have a sense of humor and the confidence to use it. Humor is always a risk. As the professionals know, it doesn’t always land, but you respect the attempts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): New responsibilities will be laid at your feet as though they were a gift, and maybe they are. You have more fun in work mode anyway, and it’s like this job was custom made for you.