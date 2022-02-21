Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 21): You’re a fix-it pro. You’ll get broken things up and running to lucrative effect. Smiles and happy customers surround you. Formal education is a feature of 2022, and you’ll thrive as you apply what you learn. You’ll invest creative energy into building relationships and derive satisfaction and pride from the resulting bonds.
Libra and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 1, 11 and 20.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.