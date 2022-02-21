 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your daily horoscope
0 Comments

Your daily horoscope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 21): You’re a fix-it pro. You’ll get broken things up and running to lucrative effect. Smiles and happy customers surround you. Formal education is a feature of 2022, and you’ll thrive as you apply what you learn. You’ll invest creative energy into building relationships and derive satisfaction and pride from the resulting bonds.

Libra and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 1, 11 and 20.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take some of the pressure off yourself. You don't have to change the world. The world will change — you can count o…

Lifestyles

Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The reasons are not immediately obvious, but upon reflection you’ll realize you have much to be merry about. Indeed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert