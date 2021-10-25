Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 25): Inspiration flows strong. You got a year older and your mind got five years younger because of all you learned, the mental exercise you put yourself through and curiosity, which is a fountain of youth. A purchase will last you the next decade, and a special relationship will build into the far-flung future. Libra and Cancer adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 28, 36 and 17.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.