Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take precautions against distraction. Finish what you start, and if you see an open loop, close it — no brain drains. You’ll experience rich benefits from keeping your energy and focus on three things that matter.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Much will depend on your ability to accurately sum up a situation. Objectivity is key. Being able to take your own agenda out of the equation helps you see things with clarity, lending you a definite advantage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The best part is your unselfconscious generosity of spirit. You hold nothing back. Unless it’s for your parking stub, you don’t need validation. What you share will multiply your good fortune and the good fortune of others.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll be reminded that creation is for the brave. Once you execute the action, you relinquish control. People’s reactions and the way they use or build on what you do is not up to you. Making things happen is always a risk.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People don’t like to be contradicted. The bigger the ego, the more contradiction is seen as a threat. Those who prize intelligence understand how little they actually know and are willing to reduce their egos in the name of learning.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful which time frames you slot your hopes and plans into. If you expect things to happen very quickly, you might be setting yourself up for frustration. Build in wide margins, and then work toward the best-case scenario.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You compromise enough. Retain the sacred autonomy of certain aspects of your life — areas that run on your terms, are nonnegotiable and can occur exactly as you wish without anyone else’s input.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Since what happens daily impacts you more than the exciting out-of-the-blue occurrences, you’ll turn your attention to creating routines that support you in the person you’d like to become.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you get out of a thing speaks to your character more than how you got into it. You’ll take care to leave things on a sweet note. You’re a big tipper in more ways than service transactions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don’t have to make people feel important because they simply are important to you. You regard them as such, and they sense it. The celebrities in your world are the ones who are part of your daily rhythm.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Discovering your opinions, passions and voice requires effort, which you’ll gladly put in. You want to know your impact. You’ll do the work it takes to be engaged with the needs of your community and the world at large.