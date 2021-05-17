Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 17): Wisdom’s heartbeat commands the rhythm of your solar year. There is magic in the pauses. Your restraint (somehow at once judicious and natural) will have you moving strategically and with purpose, your goals ever in mind. You’ll alternate between going out on a limb and returning to the roots that stand you in good stead. Libra and Scorpio adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 30, 50, 2, 21 and 17.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.