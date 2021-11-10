Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You will align yourself with a timeless strength as you call on the ideas of admired thinkers and brave ones who paved the way for what you want to accomplish.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sometimes you follow your muses, but today, they follow you, tugging at your sleeve, whispering in your ear, pulling your attention to the things with most creative potential.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve given slightly more than you had to give, which put you in a deficit. So if you find yourself struggling in some way, the answer is to stop and replenish. This will keep you from getting in way over your head.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There is so much that is at least somewhat true, you will need to narrow the criteria to move efficiently through the day. Instead of asking, “What is true?” ask, “What will help me move forward?”

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve the urge to wander and take in new views. No need to plan the excursion, as the agenda could only get in the way of following your felicitous impulses — of which you’ll have many!