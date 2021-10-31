Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): TRICK: Your knack for storytelling will have an audience glued to the tale of what happened to you. TREAT: You’ll realize how far you’ve come. You’re definitely not the same person from the story.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): TRICK: That part of your image that you’ve carefully cultivated will, for the most part, draw the desired response. TREAT: People want to hire you to do the thing you really love doing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): TRICK: You’ll unexpectedly hear from someone and be momentarily rattled; it won’t be readily apparent how to respond. TREAT: Everyone will be impressed by what you come up with when life forces you to improvise.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): TRICK: Your life is so full you will need to lose something just to get wiggle room. TREAT: Paring down will feel addictively good. You’ll soon have plenty of space for fresh energy to flow through your world.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): TRICK: They’ll look to you to teach and inspire them. However, you’re new to this, too, so how are you supposed to help? TREAT: You don’t need to know everything — just the next step.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): TRICK: The behavior of others will test your patience. TREAT: You can’t change another person, but whatever work you do on yourself will favorably alter the relationship dynamic.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): TRICK: The spooky part is not knowing where a relationship is heading. It takes a little faith to find out. TREAT: Someone schemes to scintillate and entertain you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): TRICK: You’ll notice something you missed out on, almost, and then swoop in with a quick save. TREAT: An attack of unexpected cuteness will make your heart swell.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): TRICK: You’ll believe in your abilities, even when you’ve never done the thing before. You get the feeling you can pull something off, then you do. TREAT: Laughter will be sweeter than candy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): TRICK: You feel like you know a person before you actually do because you’re paying good attention and picking up on dozens of tiny clues. TREAT: The effect plays like the strumming of heartstrings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): TRICK: The competition will be heightened. You’ll be challenged in a way you haven’t been. TREAT: This excuse to reach deeper will tap reserves of grit you didn’t know were there.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): TRICK: You’ll tap into a force greater than your individualistic needs and act in service of generosity itself. TREAT: Rituals you’ve observed since childhood now seem more profound and yet somehow lighter.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate