Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): TRICK: Your knack for storytelling will have an audience glued to the tale of what happened to you. TREAT: You’ll realize how far you’ve come. You’re definitely not the same person from the story.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): TRICK: That part of your image that you’ve carefully cultivated will, for the most part, draw the desired response. TREAT: People want to hire you to do the thing you really love doing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): TRICK: You’ll unexpectedly hear from someone and be momentarily rattled; it won’t be readily apparent how to respond. TREAT: Everyone will be impressed by what you come up with when life forces you to improvise.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): TRICK: Your life is so full you will need to lose something just to get wiggle room. TREAT: Paring down will feel addictively good. You’ll soon have plenty of space for fresh energy to flow through your world.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): TRICK: They’ll look to you to teach and inspire them. However, you’re new to this, too, so how are you supposed to help? TREAT: You don’t need to know everything — just the next step.