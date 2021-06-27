Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll form your life around what’s important to you. A few hours here and there will turn into substantial blocks of time, and then a commitment, and then, before you know it, the endeavor is your lifestyle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Breath is wasted in trying to say something appropriate. Better to let your curiosity lead you to the questions that will spring interactions to life. Riskier, maybe, but without risk there is no reward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your environment is full of optional experiences, some of which present themselves as givens. There are no givens. You get to choose how or if you want to engage.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Just because you can name a feeling doesn’t mean you have to claim the feeling, which is just energy moving through you. Feelings can come and go without defining or becoming you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The power source is already inside you, but the plug may have come out of the socket. Run yourself through a series of checks that will tell you where the energy is coming from and where it’s going.