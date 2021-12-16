Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The new you will sail into the world on a plan. Think far ahead and then work backward to determine the steps it will take to get there. Imagine what you might like to encounter along the way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If the fun event isn’t there, invent it. You need something to look forward to. Anticipation of delight makes the whole day go better. Hard tasks get easier; easy ones are quickly completed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No one will give you time for things like self-reflection, hobbies and just decompressing. That’s the kind of time you’ll have to make, steal or carve out. Once you do, you’ll need to protect and honor the appointment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are some sorts of trouble that squarely fall into a “luxury” category. When you were younger, you looked up to people with such quality problems. There’s a strange satisfaction in today’s inconvenience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While it’s easier to start something new from scratch than it is to alter an existing relationship, some relationships are worth the extra work. People can change, and when they do, their relationships change too.