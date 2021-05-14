Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll discover that a belief you held was wrong or incomplete — oh, sweet liberation! This levels the mental ground where you’ll be building something sturdier and more beautiful to dwell inside.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re divine, quite literally from heaven, assembled from the glitter of a distant exploded star. When you grant someone more warmth than they deserve today, it’s a nod to your heavenly origins.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You keep your heart open and continue to take risks in love. Why? You believe there’s something wondrous at stake — and that love, whatever form it takes, is its own reward.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Do you get the feeling that self-fulfilling prophecies are not the exception but the rule? It’s true today, for sure, so dwell on what you want, not on what you fear.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): For you to be happy, no one else needs to change besides you. Your happiness will come with an internal adjustment, nothing too big, no giant leap, just a step into the sunshine.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The interaction of opposing forces in your mind creates friction, hot moods and frustrating mental traffic jams. Alignment changes everything. Thoughts flowing in the same direction create momentous forward movement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The cause of stress is thinking, “This should be something other than what it is.” Stress relief is a matter of adjustment. Either you can control the circumstances better, or you can manage your expectations of it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The work worth doing centers around your energy, perception and ability. Focus there, and so much else will naturally come together. Focusing elsewhere will be ineffective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As you look around, you’ll notice how very few people seem to possess the thing you want. Don’t let the numbers scare you! They don’t attain the thing because they don’t seek the thing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll realize that a certain line of reason no longer holds water. Put a line through it and replace it with something new. Don’t know what yet? Just try anything then and see how it feels.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The helpless, quite simply, aren’t. Don’t buy into lies that keep you working on someone else’s agenda. What about your plans? Get back to them.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Heavy topics and serious matters just don’t have appeal to you now, though you’re quite excited by novelty and the lighter side of life. This mood is perfect for building rapport with others.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate