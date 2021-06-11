Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The show mattered while it was happening but now the recap matters more. That’s what you’ll be building on going forward. Take a moment to decide what you can use about your recent experience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): After doing the same thing for several days in a row and getting good results, suddenly things compounded and got exponentially greater. You will soon hit a point of diminishing returns — a signal to change it up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You know your boundaries in theory, but the map of a place is not a place. You have to be standing on the ground to really understand where the limits are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Peer pressure is an actual force, as real as barometric, gauge or differential pressure. Furthermore, peer pressure has just as much influence as it did when you were 7, which is all the more reason to seek kind friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ve a chance to become the champion of a person or idea. Better to give too much than too little to this. You’ll never have to look back and wonder if you could have done more.