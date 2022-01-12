Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): No matter how great you are at what you do, you can always improve. Some are discouraged by this idea, but not you. You’ll jump at the chance to develop your talents, even when it means humbling yourself to follow instructions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll meet people who share your values yet do things differently. This meeting will have you considering new alternatives, especially having to do with lifestyle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The job you do and how good you are at it definitely matters. It should be noted, however, that the perceptions around this will matter just as much, if not more. Make believers out of people and they’ll keep coming back.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There will be a temptation to say too much or relate with too much familiarity. Professionalism is the required quality for success in today’s deal. Greater social awareness will set you apart from the amateurs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Before you begin the hustle, run your plans through the projector of your mind and see yourself handling the day like a boss. Envisioning successful outcomes helps you see what you need to do to set them up.