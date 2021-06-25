Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What can you eliminate? This is what will make your life better today, and it will beat any reorganization or new rule you institute. The best part is how quick and elegant the move can be. Sell it, give it, toss it, drop it — it’s done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’re clicking together, the world and you. The world is listening. The world gets you. All you have to do is open your eyes wide, and the world will take this as a cue to educate you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Maybe all these signs don’t mean you’re on the wrong path. Consider that the answer is out there; you just haven’t tried enough things to find it yet. Widen the search. Turn over more rocks. Ask more people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Though you really prefer change to have a ramp-up and adaptation period, life doesn’t often accommodate such a preference. The good thing about an unexpected shock is that it forces you to seek out something better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What are you looking forward to? What are you dreading? To do more of the former and avoid the latter would be a mistake. Nothing disempowers dread like diving right in and doing the thing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Question why you need things to be a certain way. Sometimes being particular comes out of a desire to be treated as important or special, and other times the details must be correct to serve the greater good. Which is it?

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate