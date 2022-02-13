Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Even if you have to make concessions beyond what you wanted to or apologize when you shouldn’t have to, it’s better to just get it over with so you can move on. Otherwise, it will be all you’ll think about.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Because you love someone, you watch out for the opportunity to demonstrate it in a meaningful, big-gesture kind of way. You’ll now have the perfect opportunity to give from the heart and be received as such.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are actively keeping something out of your life, though you may not even realize it now because the behavior comes so automatically to you. Consider what you’re blocking and decide if the boundary is still right for you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It may seem easier for you to be what they want than to be what you want, but this is not a sustainable solution. Consider your needs and boundaries carefully before you agree to anything today.