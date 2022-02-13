Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Even if you have to make concessions beyond what you wanted to or apologize when you shouldn’t have to, it’s better to just get it over with so you can move on. Otherwise, it will be all you’ll think about.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Because you love someone, you watch out for the opportunity to demonstrate it in a meaningful, big-gesture kind of way. You’ll now have the perfect opportunity to give from the heart and be received as such.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are actively keeping something out of your life, though you may not even realize it now because the behavior comes so automatically to you. Consider what you’re blocking and decide if the boundary is still right for you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): It may seem easier for you to be what they want than to be what you want, but this is not a sustainable solution. Consider your needs and boundaries carefully before you agree to anything today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A goal may be glorious as it stands independently, but when you put all your goals together, you’ll find some clash with others. Reorder, prioritize and make decisions to clear up conflicts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take action and you’ll also be taking control. Take responsibility and you’ll also be taking ownership. Take offense and you’ll also be taking time and energy away from your mission.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Forget the world at large for a moment and you’ll notice that your own world is running rather smoothly, as though filtered by soft light and pretty music.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’re working on your problem on a multitude of levels, seeing it from all sides, including from a subconscious angle. Your dreams and daydreams will give you flashes of insight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What a strange tale you’ll hear. The entertainment value is high even if the amount of factual evidence is quite low. You have a story to tell, too, and you’ll be inspired to get creative and make it a good one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There’s a time and place for social risk, but many are easily offended today, making those risks barely worth taking. You’re better off maintaining an inner smile and saying nothing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Distance might make the heart grow fonder, but silence has the opposite effect. Stay in communication. Even if you only connect in brief moments of text, it keeps the bond alive with others.