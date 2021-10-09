Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because you show up when expected and do what you said you would, you gain the trust and respect of others. To you, this is just normal. In the process, you make someone feel safe — a wonderful gift to provide.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A person who seems to have it all together is struggling in ways you wouldn’t imagine. You don’t have to know what the struggles are to sense that your compassion is needed here.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Theoretical knowledge isn’t going to help much. Wherever possible, apply the answer, try things, put plans in motion and see what happens. Let your ideas dance on the stage of life.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can exchange much without words and will in fact do it constantly today as you interact with your environment. You’ll send out energy and be able to communicate wordlessly at a great distance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There is a treasure inside each person, and if it’s your intention to get to it, you will. People love to show you the best they have. You’ll establish a meaningful connection.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Love really can change everything, heal the hurts and conquer all. It doesn’t always go that way, but it can. Lean into it and believe. Celebrate all that’s right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You deserve to be rewarded for your hard work. The question is, who is going to do this? If no one is stepping up, that only means you get the pleasure and the honor of rewarding yourself in exactly the way you’d most appreciate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Loved ones seem strong, but they need an advocate. There are certain situations that really should be handled with an entire team. Legal and medical matters fall into this category.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are able to dial the emotional intensity up or down at will. Amazing! Relatedly, you will experience the serenity of a soft flow of thoughts blowing in gentle waves through the screen of your mind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It takes discipline to listen and love at the level you do. Your undivided attention is a valuable gift. Those with similar capabilities understand the treasure. The others will catch up later.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are times to avoid the pressure, but right now, you’re better off welcoming it. It will make you better. You can use the hum of stress to do excellent work.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You really have come a long way, paid your dues, and are more than deserving of the bounty drifting your way in the weeks to come. Open up your arms. Take it in.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate