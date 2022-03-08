Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re not where you want to be. It’s neither cause for alarm nor punishment. Rather, it’s an opportunity for compassion and trying again. Ultimately, you’ll follow your curiosity to financial gain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may feel like you’ve done your best and you’ve done your worst, and you don’t know the difference. This is evidence of your total immersion in the action of the moment. Trust that and leave judgment for another day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): We want to change, we change. We don’t want to change, we change. Instead of resisting the very nature of this lifetime, you’ll put your energy into guiding the spirit of change in your preferred direction.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Small wonders can be as impactful as big ones. Today’s mini marvel will be a sweetness to behold, but even better is the fact that you’re able to see it. It takes a well-tuned eye and an open heart to pick up on things like this.