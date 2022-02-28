 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your daily horoscope
0 Comments

Your daily horoscope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 28): Welcome to a sociable year of harmonious relationships. Embrace your delights but also the bothersome things, as there’s a huge opportunity hiding inside a persnickety problem. As you learn how to change things, you’ll pick up valuable skills. Group work is favored. A dream will spring to life. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 17, 8, 33 and 41.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Come out of hiding: Show off your quirks! The things about you that you think are weird may just be the most appeal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert