Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Whatever resistance you have to your work, you’ll still manage to get it done. Knowing this, you might decide to drop the friction; it only makes things harder. Give in to the toil.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There’s a discomfort in having to explain yourself. It does imply that others have a right to know the ins and outs of your decision-making which, when you think about it, is an arguable premise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s too soon to say whether you like or agree with what is going on. Break it down, try to figure out the smaller pieces, then put it back together and see if the whole picture makes a little more sense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Awkwardness happens. It’s the natural byproduct of daring attempts and trying unfamiliar things. So much of life is awkward, that is if you’re doing it right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’re doing more than you used to and possibly more than you should. Irritations in the afternoon signal the need for rest. Can you arrange a break? Can you expect less from yourself?