Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You, at full concentration, are a powerful force. But if you divide yourself among too many responsibilities, there won't be enough of you to create impact in any single role.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As a result of your ambition, you'll set lofty goals that you're unlikely to achieve. Even so, you'll get further than if you hadn't aimed so high. All success is significant, and your spirits stay high as you interpret it as such.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll attend events your friends invite you to. The Scandinavian proverb applies: Go often to the house of thy friend; for weeds soon choke up the unused path.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The crowd takes notice ... you're in excellent form. You'll interact with someone who is clearly enchanted by you, and you can soak it up without worry. You offer excellent attention and should expect the same from others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your life and work experiences will prove useful. A profound impact can be made without even telling your story. Rather, you influence others through your example.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Today's challenges require boldness. Your bravery, your support of what you believe is right and your facilitation of justice make you indispensable. It will be easy to sleep tonight, knowing that you put in a solid day's work.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate