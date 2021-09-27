 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 27): The work you do takes a fascinating turn, though the real luxury of this solar return is in the wide array of characters you are involved with both virtually and in reality. Some are people you are excited to know. Others are eager to know you. When those qualities are in the same person, it’s heavenly! Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 1, 11 and 12.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

