Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life isn’t a popularity contest, but if it were, you would win the day. You have what people are looking for and you’re willing to share it. A burden is eased. You’ll get a surge of self-control.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Like getting hooked on a song, or falling in love, some happenings are too quirky to explain. The explanation is unnecessary to those who already know, and ineffective to those who don’t.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Trust your instincts. It saves time. As you explore what captures your interest and quickly move past what doesn’t, your talent is honed. Your work becomes more infused with what is essentially you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A task has fallen through the cracks and the consequences for missing it have been largely unnoticeable. This is a gift! Now you can spend your time on things that make a difference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be in a position of leadership. Communication errors abound now, so keep your messages simple. The integrity you bring to your endeavors speaks louder than words ever could.