Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You felt trapped and now you’ll be released, not because someone else had the key but because you have come to understand the situation from a vantage point that shows you all the ins and outs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Going into a new situation is exciting and scary. There’s no amount of forethought that will let you know what you’re getting into. You will prevail, though; trust that.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Much is riding on your decisions. Other people’s lives will be affected, not to mention in some way, however small, the course of history. So even though it would be easier to act impulsively, you’ll take time to reflect.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ve just reached the top of a mountain only to discover there are several more ranges to cross. Don’t lose heart. If you can do it once, you can do it a hundred times.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The opportunity to bring your work to a new crowd or to mingle outside of your usual setting is not to be missed. Don’t worry about fitting in. Whether you technically fit or not, you’ll be a smashing success.