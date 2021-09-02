Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Structure gives you a sense of grounding. In a sense, it is because of this deep security that you are able to ultimately make some of your more exciting and spontaneous moves.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick with the one you who brought you to the dance. Your loyalty will be rewarded. Working with a partner, you’ll accomplish what you couldn’t do alone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There was a time when you had to ask permission or go through someone else to get what you needed and wanted. Now you’ll celebrate your sweet autonomy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): People around you come together or go their separate ways; you’ll be open-minded about these new configurations of a shifting social landscape, which tends to favor you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be drawn to the bright lights and noise of the crowd. This doesn’t have to be expensive. Resist the social pressure to spend money as a form of showing off. You won’t regret spending just enough to participate.