Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Social confidence is not based on the belief that people like you; it is based on the belief that you like you. Your approval rating matters less and less as you enter your flow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everyone needs you at once. However, when and if you respond to people is entirely up to you. You haven’t always felt like it’s your right to go at your own pace, but their urgency doesn’t have to be yours.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There is someone you know well who is no longer taking in your full glory. When someone else notices your wonderful qualities, it will shake things up. Suddenly, you will get all the attention you deserve.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Work that you are suited for allows you to thrive. It’s important to remember, however, that the perfect work for you is not necessarily what’s needed and wanted in the moment. Be flexible and open-minded.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You strive to have a stress-free day and will largely succeed in doing so. However, some stress is good for you. Too much tranquility will lead to stagnation and boredom.