Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The obstacle to happiness is a habit of not liking things and disapproving of what’s going on. There’s no point in judging the scene. No good comes out of it. If something is not for you, leave to find what is.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To admire an animal is to be changed by it as you share in its spirit for a moment. Animal experiences can widen your perspective or inspire you to go the opposite direction by narrowing your focus to that which truly matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Daydreaming is so lucky for you, but it’s not like you can do it on command. You need a relaxed vibe and a stretch of unstructured time. A flight of fancy will contribute to your happiness now and in the future.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you’re going to nothing, then you’ll do it in a state of readiness. You’ll be alert and observant. In this mode, doing nothing is not inaction; rather, it just might be the best action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Curiosity can only exist in a state of security. Where trust is lacking, there will be no questions, only the answer of defensiveness. To increase engagement, increase safety.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pain, like a hot pan, teaches you to let go, and quick. Consider that there may be no special technique to learn here, and neither is there anything to work through. All you have to do is drop it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’re in a mood to make things. Set aside time to work on this. What happens next is amazing. Ideas flow; the good ones rise like cream; and you’ll merge with the richness of the creative spirit.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People irritate. They don’t mean to. In fact, they can accomplish maximum irritation without effort or even conscious knowledge of their effect. Of course, the true origin of annoyance is born in the annoyed, not the annoyer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): One thing that keeps you from making friends is your worry that you’ll be obligated to a more involved relationship than you want. Today’s gift is one of mutual expectations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The old beliefs just don’t fit. Consider that maybe you don’t need new beliefs to take their place. Perhaps what’s needed is actually a lack of belief — a space that creates a vacuum for bigger and better things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Though at times it’s right to dive in before you can talk yourself out of action, right now a more thoughtful approach is favored. Make plans. The thought process will bring you to a confident place.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’re still looking for something to take away the sting of the past. Many available coping options are modes of survival versus life enhancers. Experiment. Make no commitments. Where possible, try before you buy.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate