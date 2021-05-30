Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The obstacle to happiness is a habit of not liking things and disapproving of what’s going on. There’s no point in judging the scene. No good comes out of it. If something is not for you, leave to find what is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To admire an animal is to be changed by it as you share in its spirit for a moment. Animal experiences can widen your perspective or inspire you to go the opposite direction by narrowing your focus to that which truly matters.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Daydreaming is so lucky for you, but it’s not like you can do it on command. You need a relaxed vibe and a stretch of unstructured time. A flight of fancy will contribute to your happiness now and in the future.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you’re going to nothing, then you’ll do it in a state of readiness. You’ll be alert and observant. In this mode, doing nothing is not inaction; rather, it just might be the best action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Curiosity can only exist in a state of security. Where trust is lacking, there will be no questions, only the answer of defensiveness. To increase engagement, increase safety.