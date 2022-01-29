Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): “When it comes to giving, some people stop at nothing,” said the comedian Georgie Jessel. You’ll joyfully and generously make up for the stinginess of those who can’t bring themselves to contribute.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re so well thought of, you’ll worry whether you can rise to the expectation, let alone return the same level of admiration. The truth is, you don’t have to do either right now; just enjoy!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ll be pitched for this and that, mostly with uninspiring proposals. You can save yourself a lot of time with the simple phrase, “Thanks, but that doesn’t work for me.”

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can be as logical as a mathematician, but today’s solution can’t be found with equations of rationality. Instead, push your feelings into the situation and sense whether it will be good for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Life gets unpredictable, just how you like it. This is partly true because you’ve become braver and more adventurous. You no longer need to be in familiar settings to feel safe.