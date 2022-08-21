Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s normal to fear what is different and be drawn to the safety of what is similar. It is just as normal to do the opposite. You’ll be fascinated by the foreign. Peculiarity piques your interest, and your curiosity will drive you to discover.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There’s no reason to be in a dilemma alone, especially when you consider that to some people this choice would be a snap because they make such decisions every day. Bring more people into mix and you’ll get clarity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are unlikely to hit your goal without a system of accountability. This might be a person, a group or a tool. The more you enlist in your process, the better. It lightens the load so much you may even forget that it’s work.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Thunder bellowing through the heavens is not showing off; it’s just being thunder. When you do your thing, you’re powerful, too. If that startles someone, it’s only because they underestimated you. They’ll adjust.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The most important words ever uttered in the history of speaking wouldn’t matter in the least if spoken with weak intention. And utterly inane words spoken with confidence can open doors. The right energy will be key today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You provide what’s needed and serve it up in a way that is most pleasant and convenient for others. For this reason, you’ll get what every successful person needs — opportunities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As much as you enjoy striving for an ideal and doing your best, perfection is not your friend. The futile notion of getting it all right can only stand in the way of fun and connection with your fellow flawed humans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): For the guitar to make a sound, there must be tension on the strings. There is tension in one of your relationships, too, and if you rush to relieve it, you might spoil the harmonic potential. It’s interesting music you’re making here.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You know you’re right, but it’s still important to defend yourself against the opposition. In doing so, you’ll fortify your confidence. When dealing with a group, you’ll only be as right as you can convince people you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If the service is bad, it’s a fair indication the food will be, too. There’s usually a graceful point in which to get out while the getting’s good, but you have to be watching for it. This advice applies to dating, too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s a time of reorganization, especially of your material possessions. You get the most value out of the items you use on the regular. As for the rest, the more you let go of, the happier you will be.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The time is coming for you to give a gift. The thought you put into will not only save you money but also elevate the gesture to something much more meaningful. Think ahead. It’s not about the size or cost; it’s about artful specificity.