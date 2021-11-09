Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You send out powerful, good energy to your family, and they will handle challenges more easily because of the boost but also because of the tangible support that comes with your intentions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You want to be in charge, but it's not because you need to flex or because you think you deserve the role. Leaders can open the doors for others, and you know people who need to come through those doors.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's a mixed bag of tasks before you, and your enthusiasm will ebb and flow. Waning motivation is only temporary. Push on through. You are stronger than you know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your mood turns restless. There's something to adjust, but first, escape the immediate tension. Sensory input -- like a walk, a meal or music -- will reset you. You'll return with a fresh take.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The explorers before you did not know you, but they imagined you. That's why they made maps you could follow. You are fulfilling the destiny of those before you as you use the resources available to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What you expect yourself to handle can be a vote of confidence or a setup for a fall. Be kind in the matter, shooting for a level of stress that invigorates instead of depletes.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate