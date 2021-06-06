Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The act of wishing puts distance between you and an experience. What can you do to bring the experience closer to where you are? What can you do to have the experience (or a version of it) now?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Talk to successful peers about your goals and challenges. Let them provide you with insights. It is in casual but purposeful conversation that you’ll get some of your best tactics.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You may catch yourself fumbling through a speechless moment or failing to listen and respond as smoothly as you’d like. These instances only teach you to be more powerfully present in the future.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Emotions blend like colors, some indefinable, though no one will ask you to describe them anyway. For this reason, it’s even more important to check in with yourself about your feelings. Demonstrate a you-to-you friendship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You read people’s moods and expressions and catch the vibes that people don’t even know they’re putting out there. This sensitivity will steer you toward helping others in a way most people wouldn’t think to.