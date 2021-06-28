 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 28): You honor your word and your reputation grows increasingly solid. Even so, you are evolving, opening up to the flow of love and letting more of it flood into every area of your life. Work gets more exciting with fresh input from people of different generations and cultures. Income spikes come in August and October. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 5, 52, 1 and 19.

—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

