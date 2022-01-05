Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Meeting interesting people will energize all of your relationships. Don't be afraid to show your true self. One person who's crazy about the real you is better than 100 admirers who don't really know you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Everyone has baggage. When you refuse to see it as baggage, it ceases to be that. Your expectations will be met but you would love if someone would exceed them the way you try to do for others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): One way you become aware of what's really worth your energy is by doing things that aren't. When something feels like a waste of time, you'll take the lesson and choose differently the next time around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are parts of yesterday that are way too heavy to keep carrying around. Leave the past where it belongs. Today is an opportunity to be a new version of yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): As a rule, you try to be kinder than is necessary and you never regret it. This is a lot easier because of the way you see people. You're always looking for and finding the good in others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Accept your feelings and allow yourself to process them. Better to vent in a safe place than to let the tension build up and risk blowing up with the wrong person or at an inopportune moment.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate