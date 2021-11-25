Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You probably don't realize how much your loved ones need you, but your support is a healing balm. They care what you think of them. They also know you'll be loving even when you don't agree or approve.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The story of your life is always being created. It's running through your thoughts, through the narrative your mind weaves as you go about your day. Just remember, as the writer, you can always sway, finesse or spin this.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll have ample opportunity to play and worthy playmates too. You'll avoid the transactional and overly competitive games and gravitate toward the ones where everyone can have fun and feel like a winner.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know it in your heart — what matters is the assessment of a circumstance, not the circumstance itself. You'll look for the interpretation of events which will provide the most ease and goodwill.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An invisible thread draws you together with kindred souls. Every positive interaction weaves the network. Together you are making a strong dream catcher for collective ambitions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When people you know do things you admire, it doesn't make you jealous; rather, it ignites in you new hope. You're comfortable in yourself and therefore can be truly supportive of others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't have to be perfect to be worthy. Give yourself credit. More often than not, you say the pleasant words, do the noble thing and live the gracious way that keeps you churning out the good decisions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll appreciate a little and receive quite a lot. You're an excellent steward of resources and will spread out the good fortune in a way others wouldn't think to do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your work feels seamlessly connected to your heart and so you execute the tasks of the day without noticing the effort they take. You are fueled by love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What seems like a regular ol' thing when you have it, is absolutely essential when you need it. For this reason, you take nothing for granted. You celebrate the minor and major blessings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll think about the people who make a difference in your life, then you'll find that you can't think of anyone you know who doesn't! You're fortified in the knowledge of just how gloriously connected you are to all.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your warmth and hospitality are legendary and will be felt when you are the guest, when you are the host, and in the private rituals of radiating gratitude into the ether.
