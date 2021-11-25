Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't have to be perfect to be worthy. Give yourself credit. More often than not, you say the pleasant words, do the noble thing and live the gracious way that keeps you churning out the good decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll appreciate a little and receive quite a lot. You're an excellent steward of resources and will spread out the good fortune in a way others wouldn't think to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your work feels seamlessly connected to your heart and so you execute the tasks of the day without noticing the effort they take. You are fueled by love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What seems like a regular ol' thing when you have it, is absolutely essential when you need it. For this reason, you take nothing for granted. You celebrate the minor and major blessings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll think about the people who make a difference in your life, then you'll find that you can't think of anyone you know who doesn't! You're fortified in the knowledge of just how gloriously connected you are to all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your warmth and hospitality are legendary and will be felt when you are the guest, when you are the host, and in the private rituals of radiating gratitude into the ether.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate