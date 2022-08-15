Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 15): You’re faithful, loyal and constant, and will experience the security of being treated in kind — plus, zings of excitement keep the adventure flowing. You’ll develop a style that works for you, and you’ll operate with greater comfort and confidence as you find it. More highlights: a financial win and a stellar endorsement.
Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 18, 3, 33 and 48.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.