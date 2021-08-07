Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you don't have the patience to sit through the lecture or read the book, dive in and learn by doing. Mistakes make the best teachers anyway! Their lessons are relevant by nature, brief, thorough and acute.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There is certainly a mystical aspect to what you are taking on, but it's not worth thinking about now, let alone trying to describe it to others, as it's unexplainable. Live it and love it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Because you believe that everyone is great in a different way, you wouldn't value your own efforts while devaluing the efforts of another. You'll have to search for the value that isn't readily apparent.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Don't take the chaos as a bad sign. You're early to the party, that's all. Things are still swirling around, deciding where and how to settle in. Early to the party means you get to establish the rules. You get to be a founder.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): This scene is far from perfect, but as you aim to keep stress low and spirits high, you succeed in creating the sort of day you'll enjoy even as you build your sunnier future upon it.