Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you don't have the patience to sit through the lecture or read the book, dive in and learn by doing. Mistakes make the best teachers anyway! Their lessons are relevant by nature, brief, thorough and acute.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There is certainly a mystical aspect to what you are taking on, but it's not worth thinking about now, let alone trying to describe it to others, as it's unexplainable. Live it and love it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Because you believe that everyone is great in a different way, you wouldn't value your own efforts while devaluing the efforts of another. You'll have to search for the value that isn't readily apparent.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Don't take the chaos as a bad sign. You're early to the party, that's all. Things are still swirling around, deciding where and how to settle in. Early to the party means you get to establish the rules. You get to be a founder.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): This scene is far from perfect, but as you aim to keep stress low and spirits high, you succeed in creating the sort of day you'll enjoy even as you build your sunnier future upon it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Perhaps when Narcissus contemplated his reflection and got stuck there, it wasn't his fault. Rather, the contemplation of one's own reflection is an all-around bad luck move, especially for anyone who has real things to accomplish.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There was a time for blending in and adding your subtle colorations, and that time is over now. As you paint yourself onto the canvas of this backdrop called your community, use broad strokes and bold colors.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's a hard thing for children to understand, but you'll model this concept so well today: Just because we put others first doesn't mean we make ourselves less important. You'll embody social organization with compassionate maturity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've been known to get swept into the slipstream of beauty and gladly, helplessly glide wherever it takes you. In today's case, you'll wind up where the wild things quench their thirst.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It is only natural for people who are good at one thing to think they would also be good at an adjacent thing. The wise take overlapping strengths in stride while tending to the unique study each discipline requires.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): This new venture needs definition. Go powerfully into the realm of naming and renaming. What you call a thing will strongly influence what it becomes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Timing sends a message. Arguably, the spaces are more informative than the information that interrupts them. You want to be in control of this.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate