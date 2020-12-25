Youth Sports

Achievers

The Piedmont Elite Panthers cheer team, a first-year program, competed in the recent Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships held in Orlando.

These athletes, who have been training since May, brought home three national titles and one fourth place finish. The Pee Wee team took first place in both show cheer and sideline. The varsity team took first in show cheer and fourth in sideline.

Their next stop is globals in February in Ocean City, N.J.

Their coaches include: Shanna Ellison, Chelsea Rice, Samantha Price, Taylor Rice and Keyonna Miller.

Registration for the 2021 fall football and cheer season will be in March.

For information, call 336-486-2012, visit its Facebook page or email the group at piedmontelitepanthers@gmail.com.

