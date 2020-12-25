Youth Sports

Achievers
The Piedmont Elite Panthers cheer team, a first-year program, competed in the recent Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships held in Orlando.
These athletes, who have been training since May, brought home three national titles and one fourth place finish. The Pee Wee team took first place in both show cheer and sideline. The varsity team took first in show cheer and fourth in sideline.
Their next stop is globals in February in Ocean City, N.J.
Their coaches include: Shanna Ellison, Chelsea Rice, Samantha Price, Taylor Rice and Keyonna Miller.
Registration for the 2021 fall football and cheer season will be in March.
For information, call 336-486-2012, visit its Facebook page or email the group at piedmontelitepanthers@gmail.com.
Announcements
The United Church of Basketball Travel Club, a nonprofit that provides youth and student athletes accessibility to basketball-related scholarships, activities and events worldwide, is in the preparatory phases for hosting youth basketball tournaments throughout North Carolina, but specifically in the areas around Orange, Alamance and Guilford counties.
The club’s programs also assist student athletes with academic tutoring, relaying information concerning NCAA eligibility, community outreach initiatives, addressing sports related anxieties and cultivating characteristics that promote good citizenship, sportsmanship and hard work. They also provide an outlet for youth to acquire exposure for their individual and team basketball-skill set.
Individuals and organizations who want to partner in these efforts can visit unitedchurchofbasketball.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.