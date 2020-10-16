Youth Sports

Awards

The 2020 Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School girls soccer team continues during the offseason to receive national recognition for achievements on the field and in the classroom.

The Villains have received the United Soccer Coaches’ Team Academic Award for the sixth consecutive season. The Villains’ varsity team posted a 3.95 collective grade point average to earn the award. The award went to 177 girls high school teams nationwide.

Of the 21 players on the Bishop McGuinness girls varsity soccer team, 13 achieved a 4.0 GPA or better.

Ray Alley is the BMCHS girls soccer coach.

The team posted a 4-2 record before the season was suspended by the North Carolina High School Athletics Association because of COVID-19.

Lexi Marty, a senior captain who is now a freshman at James Madison University, was named United Soccer Coaches Academic All-America earlier this summer. She is the third Villains senior in the last four years to receive Scholar All-America honors.

