Achievers

Emory & Henry College announced that 44 student-athletes from the Intermont Equestrian and cheer and dance teams earned the designation of Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-20 academic year. Included on this year’s team is Madison Mozingo of High Point of the Intermont Equestrian team.

Eligibility for the Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete is open to student-athletes that compete in an E&H varsity sport, regardless of academic class. Student-athletes must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered.

Also, Emory & Henry College and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced that 132 Emory & Henry College student-athletes from the college’s 20 NCAA Division III sports have earned ODAC all-academic team honors for the 2019-20 academic year.

Eligibility for the ODAC all-academic team is open to any student-athlete that competes in an Emory & Henry College varsity sport, regardless of academic class. He or she must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered.

Local students named to the conference academic team include: Veronica Garrou of Greensboro, women’s soccer; Anna Thomas of Climax, softball; and Antonio Walters of Elon, men’s swimming.

***

Lexi Marty, a recent graduate at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, has been named one of 69 senior girls soccer players nationally to be named 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-America by the United Soccer Coaches association. She was one of three selected from North Carolina, and was also named to the High School Girls Soccer Scholar All-Region team.

Marty, a four-year starter at left back for the Villains, graduated with a 4.23 GPA and will begin studies this fall for a Bachelor of Science in nursing at James Madison University. Her GPA was 14th highest among the 69 girls honored.

Marty will be honored during the annual United Soccer Coaches All-America ceremony Jan. 9, 2021, in conjunction with the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention in Anaheim, Calif.

