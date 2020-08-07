Achievers
Emory & Henry College announced that 44 student-athletes from the Intermont Equestrian and cheer and dance teams earned the designation of Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-20 academic year. Included on this year’s team is Madison Mozingo of High Point of the Intermont Equestrian team.
Eligibility for the Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete is open to student-athletes that compete in an E&H varsity sport, regardless of academic class. Student-athletes must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered.
Also, Emory & Henry College and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced that 132 Emory & Henry College student-athletes from the college’s 20 NCAA Division III sports have earned ODAC all-academic team honors for the 2019-20 academic year.
Eligibility for the ODAC all-academic team is open to any student-athlete that competes in an Emory & Henry College varsity sport, regardless of academic class. He or she must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered.
Local students named to the conference academic team include: Veronica Garrou of Greensboro, women’s soccer; Anna Thomas of Climax, softball; and Antonio Walters of Elon, men’s swimming.
***
Lexi Marty, a recent graduate at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, has been named one of 69 senior girls soccer players nationally to be named 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-America by the United Soccer Coaches association. She was one of three selected from North Carolina, and was also named to the High School Girls Soccer Scholar All-Region team.
Marty, a four-year starter at left back for the Villains, graduated with a 4.23 GPA and will begin studies this fall for a Bachelor of Science in nursing at James Madison University. Her GPA was 14th highest among the 69 girls honored.
Marty will be honored during the annual United Soccer Coaches All-America ceremony Jan. 9, 2021, in conjunction with the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention in Anaheim, Calif.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.