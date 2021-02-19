Youth Sports

Truist Point will be one of the venues for the Nike Triad Shootout youth soccer tournament that begins play today, Feb. 19. The tournament marks the first soccer competition hosted at Truist Point.

Other sites include the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville and the Phillips Park Soccer Complex in High Point.

More than 50 teams are expected to compete in age groups from U-11 through U-17. Eight champions will be crowned among the classic level soccer clubs that will travel from the Charlotte, Raleigh and Burlington areas as well as local Triad teams.

Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers, will host U-11 and U-12 teams. Two soccer playing fields will be set up inside Truist Point for games on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21.

The round robin format will guarantee each team three matches and the knockout round contests will be held Sunday, Feb. 21.

Saturday’s matches at Truist Point will run from 8 a.m. until about 6 p.m. Sunday’s matches will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude about 2 p.m.

