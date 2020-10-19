YWCA Greensboro holds virtual annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22

YWCA Greensboro will hold a virtual annual meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The nonprofit will honor Camille Payton, past president, and also the following: Mentor of the Year, Community Partner of the Year, Faith Community Partners of the Year and Corporate Partner of the Year.
To access the meeting, visit www.ywcagsonc.org and follow the link that is on the front page or go the nonprofit's Facebook Live or YouTube page on the day of the event.
For information, call 336-273-3461.
