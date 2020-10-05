YWCA High Point launches 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge on Tuesday, Oct. 6

The YWCA High Point will launch a 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge on Tuesday, Oct. 6, for all in the community.

Participants will be provided with curated articles, podcasts, activities and more delivered straight to their inbox. Emails will begin going out Tuesday, Oct. 6, and continue on weekdays through Election Day, Nov. 3.

To register, visit https://ywcahp.com/what-we-do/social-justice-advocacy/21-day-racial-equity-and-social-justice-challenge/.

YWCA will also be facilitating conversation in the 21 Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge Facebook group, where participants can discuss the content and engage with others taking the challenge.

YWCA High Point’s challenge was inspired by YWCA Greater Cleveland and Food Solutions New England. They were the first to adapt an exercise from Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. and Debby Irving’s book into the interactive 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge. The challenge is designed to create dedicated time and space to build more effective social justice habits and bring awareness to issues of race, power, privilege and leadership.