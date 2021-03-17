Zaytoon restaurant is once again serving loyal customers downtown

She likes the idea that the new Zaytoon is just two blocks away from the previous location. “We had customers downtown for 10 years. I have established customers here.”

Awartani said that the new Zaytoon is much like the old Zaytoon. “It’s the same menu, with a little modification. Same ingredients. Healthy food.”

Awartani, 53, is also an integrative health coach. She has long been a believer in food as medicine and in local, sustainable food. Those beliefs are part and parcel of Zaytoon.

“People know Zaytoon for the ethics of cooking,” she said. “My journey with healthy food has been going on since I moved to America in 1989,” said Awartani, a native Palestinian. “Where I grew up, it was a sustainable community where everyone grew food in the area, and you went to the market for fresh food every morning.”

At Zaytoon, Awartani is assisted by her sons, Layth, 30, who does IT work remotely, and Adam, 25, who works in the restaurant.

Awartani said she cooks exclusively with olive oil and Celtic sea salt. She uses local hormone-free chicken and grass-fed beef.