Zaytoon restaurant is once again serving loyal customers downtown

Zaytoon is back — as a restaurant, that is.
Though, these days people may be more familiar with Zaytoon as a vendor at farmers markets, it has a long history as a restaurant in Greensboro.
For nine years, from about 2006-2015, Zaytoon Mediterranean Café was a popular fixture downtown at 301 N. Elm St.
Annah Awartani had opened the restaurant with her husband, Masoud, and had continued running it after his death in 2010.
The restaurant operated on West Market Street for about a year before moving to Elm Street. Zaytoon has been a fixture at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market since 2000. Awartani will continue to serve that market, as well as The Corner Market at Walker and Elam avenues. Both are open Saturday mornings.
The new Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill is at 114 N. Elm St., just two blocks away from the old Zaytoon Mediterranean Café. It’s in the Piedmont Building food court that also houses Midori Japanese Hibachi, Flaviano Mexican Restaurant and BBQ Nation Indian Grill Express.
Awartani said she closed the restaurant six years ago because the landlord at the time chose not to renew the lease. Since then, the right opportunity had not come along — until now.
“I was looking, but I was not looking intensely. Then an opportunity came my way,” she said.
She likes the idea that the new Zaytoon is just two blocks away from the previous location. “We had customers downtown for 10 years. I have established customers here.”
Awartani said that the new Zaytoon is much like the old Zaytoon. “It’s the same menu, with a little modification. Same ingredients. Healthy food.”
Awartani, 53, is also an integrative health coach. She has long been a believer in food as medicine and in local, sustainable food. Those beliefs are part and parcel of Zaytoon.
“People know Zaytoon for the ethics of cooking,” she said. “My journey with healthy food has been going on since I moved to America in 1989,” said Awartani, a native Palestinian. “Where I grew up, it was a sustainable community where everyone grew food in the area, and you went to the market for fresh food every morning.”
At Zaytoon, Awartani is assisted by her sons, Layth, 30, who does IT work remotely, and Adam, 25, who works in the restaurant.
Awartani said she cooks exclusively with olive oil and Celtic sea salt. She uses local hormone-free chicken and grass-fed beef.
She also uses local produce. At the moment, that include sweet potatoes and apples. “But in the summertime, I’ll have local tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini and other things,” she said. “I support organic.”
Zaytoon offers lunch Monday through Friday. It’s open for dine-in, but with COVID-19 restrictions has only about 25 seats. There is additional seating in the shared food court area.
Zaytoon also is doing takeout and offers $1 delivery in the immediate downtown area, with some restrictions.
The menu includes many of the items that Awartani sells at the farmers market, such as hummus, babaganouj, tzatziki, and fava bean dip.
But Zaytoon — which means “olives” in Arabic — offers a wider selection in the restaurant. The Mojadara plate features rice and lentil pilaf with tzatziki and choice of soup or salad. It sells for $9.99 or $11.99 with falafel or grilled chicken added. The Bezella plate ($9.99) features snow peas and kofta (meatballs) in a tomato stew over rice, also with tzatziki and choice of soup or salad.
“We are not a vegan restaurant, but we do have a lot of vegan and vegetarian options,” Awartani said.
Other items include a falafel wrap ($8), gyro on pita ($9), chicken souvlaki ($9), beef or chicken shawarma ($9), kofta wrap ($9) and Angus burger ($9).
In addition, Zaytoon has a selection of grab-and-go items, including hummus and Greek lentil soup, plus almond baklava and a variety of cookies.
The restaurant does not serve alcohol but offers a selection of sodas.
Awartani said she’s happy to have a restaurant again and is looking forward to meeting up with old friends as well as making new ones.
“When we closed six years ago, it was very emotional,” she said. “It’s hard work but I cook with a mission. I love my community — that’s what gets me going. To meet with friends and the community — that really means a lot to me.”