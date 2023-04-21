Due to the threat of inclement weather on Saturday, April 22, the 11th Annual “King of the Ranch” Car & Bike Show, to benefit AuthoraCare Collective’s Kids Path program, has been rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Cadillac Ranch, 6330 David Moore Road in Burlington.

Hosted by Lakeview Speed Shop, car/bike registration is $20 and admission to the public is $10. The event will include music by Toyz and Red Dirt Revival, food, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Kids Path, a specialized program of AuthoraCare, provides support for medically fragile children and grieving children. The program relies on public support for nearly 70 percent of its operating budget. For information, visit www.authoracare.org/kids-path.

AuthoraCare Collective is formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell.

For more details on the car & bike show, contact Jamie Boone at 336-213-2684; Walter “Bird Dog” Riddle at 336-260-1685; or Jillian Maricle at 336-269-2933.