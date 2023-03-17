The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, presented 12 young ladies at the 2023 Miss Jabberwock Pageant, held March 5 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

A Night of Majestic Beauty and Elegance was the evening’s theme.

The 2023 Jabberwockettes include:

Jadyn Cire’ Becoats, daughter of Eric Becoats and Jocelyn B. Becoats, Walter M. Hines Page High.

Sydney Elaina Bowen, daughter of William and Sedettra Bowen, Weaver Academy.

Quinci Elise Curtis, daughter of Michael and Kenisha Curtis, Hickory Ridge High.

Kyndall Laci Dervin, daughter of Lopez and Cecelia Pettis, Greensboro College Middle College.

Makayla Tenise Garner, daughter of Terrence Garner and Pamela Clanton, Early College Academy at Dudley High.

Zaniyah Simone Jackson, daughter of Melvin Jackson and Yasmin Saums, Northern Guilford High.

Kaya Elise Johnson, daughter of Jeremy Johnson and Kristie Johnson, Walter M. Hines Page High.

Zamyah Iyan Parker, daughter of Braggi Cobb Jr. and Brittney Parker, The Academy at Smith High.

Corynn Elizabeth Perkins, daughter of Quaji Battle and Jessica Perkins, Southwest Guilford High.

Ramiyah Paige Summers, daughter of Ronald and Shemika Summers, Ragsdale High

Zuri Rose Sweatt, daughter of James and Ulysesa Sweatt, West Forsyth High.

Kendall Shay Wallace-Brown, granddaughter of Tony Baldwin and daughter of Letitia Wallace, Northwest Guilford High.

The pageant is an annual event for high school senior girls that provides cultural and educational experiences while allowing the opportunity to raise money for college scholarships. Highlights of the pageant included Bonding, Rainbow Picnic Challenge, Community Service Toiletry Drive and Backpack Beginnings, Talent Showcase, Dolls Around the World, Father-Daughter, Bowl-A-Rama and a Mother-Daughter Brunch, What’s the Tea.

The president of the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter is Desirée F. Best and the president of the DREF Foundation is Carolyn E. Lewis. The pageant co-chairwomen are Teresa Lipscomb-Burney and Karen Martin-Jones. Tanika Dean Harris serves as the pageant’s production manager along with her choreography and technology team.