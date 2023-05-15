On Saturday, April 22, Randolph Community College hosted its second Phi Theta Kappa nduction ceremony of the academic year. Students had the chance to celebrate their accomplishment of joining RCC’s chapter of PTK, Beta Theta Rho, with their family, friends, and RCC staff and faculty at the induction ceremony, held in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium. Former PTK secretary, Amber Ingold, also was presented the Distinguished Chapter Officer Team award during the ceremony for work during 2022.

PTK advisor and English/Communications instructor Clark Adams led the ceremony. Maria Fernanda Cruz Rivera and Maria Jose Cruz Rivera, both RCC alumnae and PTK members, served as ushers for the event. Elizabeth Sekarsari, a PTK member, distributed programs, and Lera Foust, a PTK member, assisted.

Adams then introduced PTK Vice President Jaiden Williams, who led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by PTK Public Relations Officer Sofia Tinoco, who gave the invocation.

After Ingold received her award, Jose Badillo, a commercial real estate agent based in Charlotte who was the alumni speaker, reminisced about his time at RCC and his involvement in PTK. Badillo grew up in Asheboro, attended RCC for two years, and graduated with his Associate in Science in 2014 before transferring to UNC-Chapel Hill where he completed his Bachelor of Arts in Biology in 2016. Currently, he works for Coldwell Banker, a top four commercial real estate services and investment firm, where he has been employed for more than four years. As a project manager for Bank of America, Badillo has led projects in Argentina, Brazil; Washington, D.C., and New York. Badillo provided an inspirational message to the new members and encouraged them to use all that they gain at RCC to help them assist their goals and aspirations.

RCC Interim President Elbert Lassiter gave the keynote address and shared a story of a former co-worker who helped him to understand the importance of gratitude and perseverance. Lassiter challenged the new members to reflect on these and other traits that helped them get to this point in their academic career, and how these traits would propel them into the future.

PTK President Brock Dunlap led the students in the PTK pledge and formal induction into the society. RCC Vice President for Student Services Chad Williams introduced the new members as all new members signed the membership roster and received a certificate and a carnation.

Lassiter gave the closing remarks to conclude the ceremony.

A reception followed in the Armadillo Café hosted by PTK advisors Ellen Adams (Mathematics Instructor), Alma Nall (Spanish Instructor), and Dolores Vargas-Benavides (Spanish Instructor).

RCC’s PTK chapter won several awards at the 2023 Carolinas Regional Convention in Columbia, S.C., on March 18:

• Distinguished Chapter Officer Team (Carrie Johnson, Amber Ingold, Aliza Abdul, Praise Ayodabo),

• Carolinas Region Healthcare Edge: Aliza Abdul and Praise Ayodabo,

• Carolinas Region Competitive Edge: Amber Ingold,

• Carolinas Region Employment Edge: Carrie Johnson,

• Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Service Program: Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness,

• Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Honors in Action Program: The Art and Science of Play,

• Five Star Chapter Award: (Highest Level a Chapter Can Attain-20th consecutive year for our chapter)

• Carolinas Region Horizon Award: Clark Adams,

• Carolinas Region Regional Advisory Board Award: Clark Adams.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international academic honors society that seeks to recognize students with high academic achievement and assist them by providing these students with the opportunities to grow as scholars and leaders. PTK operates on four pillars: scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service. PTK was established in Missouri in 1918 and was officially recognized as the official national honor society for community colleges in November of 1929.

Beta Theta Rho, RCC’s Chapter, was chartered Nov. 1, 1999, and has maintained a Five Star status for 20 consecutive years. Five Star status is the highest level that chapters can receive and recognizes chapters that have completed every requirement set by PTK and for chapters that go above and beyond to make sure their projects and service to the college and community are the best they can be.

(All cities are in N.C. unless otherwise indicated.)

Phi Theta Kappa 2023 Spring Inductees

Archdale: Cody Ros Neam, Kristina Anne Peterson, Jessie Marie Queen, Rebecca Lynn Queen, Riley Graham Stevens, Kaylee Joan Turner.

Asheboro: Lori Ann Adame, Noah Thomas Allsbrook, Adriyana Joyce Burns, Carlos G. Calderon, Hayle Marie Cruz, Paulina Mailin Escobar, Alexius Shantel Flowers, Lera Elizabeth Foust, Christy Ann Frogge, Maria Celeste Garcia, Aryana Gilchrist, Arinya Mahueang Gilchrist, Caleb Isaiah Grant, Avery Dalton Heskett, Harmony Desmond Huggins, Kara Rachel Jones, Sophie Claire Lambeth, Jonathan Lopez Bautista, Omar Miramontes, Zahira Arroyo Paniagua, Vanessa Perez Vences, Lizbeth San Juan Rangel, Victoria Rodriguez Telles, Deidre Renee Teague, Dakota James Wallace, Mackenzie Raine White, Bonita Maynard Williams, Sarah Elizabeth Wright, Sophia Alexandria Wright.

Denton: Kaydence Alexis-Scott Jones, Anna Grace Wilson.

Franklinville: Trenten Haywood Armentrout, Cindy Kay Booth, Jill Ann West.

Greensboro: Hannah Briann Cosic.

High Point: Kayden Marie Beane, Leah Michelle Poole.

Liberty: Austin Adam Maher.

Mooresville: Sullivan Shidler.

Pleasant Garden: Noah Grant Beeson, Sofia Guadalupe Rubio Cortes.

Ramseur: Kimberly Ann Snyder, Jamieson Randolph Thomas, Raylene Nichole Walker-York.

Randleman: Elizabeth Mary Carmichael, Kendall Elaine Chandler, Katie Lynn Fuller, Edie Rachelle McKenzie, Leslie Anna-Kaye Poole, Elyssah Dailene Ramirez, Ethan Edward Shafer, Marlene Irene Shafer, Kristin Toomes Wyrick.

Seagrove: Marcoantonio Exiga Gloria, Hadley Randall Stutts.

Siler City: Haven Virginia Barth, Hannah Lynn Jourdan.

Sophia: Addison Grace Moody, Zachary Dylan Taylor.

Staley: Shanna Davonne Langley.

Star: Ivy Renee Walton.

Trinity: Kevin Lopez Bustos, Paul Maynard Holmes, Bryson Glen Johnson, Rhiannon Carol Varner.

Troy: Kali Elizabeth Boles, Alexandra Jordan Smetana.