9/11 calendar of events

Graham’s 9/11 Commemorative 5K Run/Walk: 7 a.m.-noon Sept. 10, 201 S. Main St., Graham. 5K run/walk, non-competitive 1-mile run/walk and first responders team cup registration options. Food trucks, service organization booths, a kids’ zone, a blood drive, a Runner Services station located in the fire bays, music and more. Carpooling recommended. Register. www.cityof graham.com.

Greensboro’s Memorial Stair Climb: 9 a.m. Sept. 10, Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Climb the flights of stairs at the Bellemeade deck nine times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11. T-shirts, $15. Greensboro Fire Department Facebook page (@gsofiredept).

Caraway Speedway presents 9/11 Remembrance Night: 7 p.m. Sept. 10, Caraway Speedway, 2518 Race Track Road Extension, Sophia. 336-629-5803.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Hosts “9/11 Ride to Remember”: 11 a.m. Sept. 10, 5440 Millstream Road, McLeansville. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Event ends at Riding High Harley Davidson, 3036 N.C. 68, High Point. Fee of $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Those planning to attend should notify Communications Specialist Bria Evans at bevans2@guilfordcountync.gov.

Remembering 9/11: 10 a.m. Sept. 11, West Bend United Methodist Church, 1080 Albemarle Road, Asheboro. Speaker: Marine Lt. Clebe McClary. Will remember Sandy Bradshaw. Following the service, veteran officials will be present to assist veterans with information and problem solving. Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt will announce an intervention program to benefit veterans. Breakfast for veterans served at 9 a.m. 336-625-5025.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at UNCG: Check-in at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11, UNCG Soccer Stadium, 1408 Walker Ave., Greensboro (behind the Coleman Building). Participants will walk or climb the 110 flights of stairs, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. The first climber will start at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the North Tower. Open to public; children 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration open until day of event. Register at https://police.uncg.edu/911memorial/. 336-334-3373.

Greensboro Elks Lodge #602 Holds Appreciation Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 11, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro. For active or retired first responders. Dine in or take out. RSVP. debbie_barrow@outlook.com, 336-337-2335, saltensen@aol.com, 336-707-2179.

9/11 First Responders and Families Luncheon: 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Rockers stadium, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. $50. Buffet luncheon, 9/11 memorial unveiling. 336-884-4376 or https://heroescenternc.org/events.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office’s Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony: 2 p.m. Sept. 11, Ray Kelly Memorial Veterans Park, 433 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Rain location: National Guard Armory, 292 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Features Sheriff Sam Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and special guest speaker retired Col. David Myers. 336-634-3066 or ksuthard@co.rockingham.nc.us.

For the City Day: Sept. 11, North Ridge Church, 115 Waketa Drive, Asheboro. Church will celebrate 15 years of ministry by completing to-do lists of projects happening in Randolph County. 336-498-7751 or www.northridgenow.org.