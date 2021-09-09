9/11 calendar of events

9/11 Memorial Ceremony: 9-9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, outside the front entrance of the Law Enforcement Center, 130 Justice Center Drive in Reidsville. Rain location: Inside the National Guard Armory located next door to the Courthouse at 292 N.C. 65, Reidsville. With Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. Guest speaker: Colonel David Myers (USMC Ret.) 336-634-3066.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at UNCG: Check-in at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, UNCG Soccer Stadium, 1408 Walker Ave., Greensboro (Behind the Coleman Building). Participants will walk or climb the 110 flights of stairs, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Towers. The first climber will start at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the North Tower. Open to public; children 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration open until day of event. Register at https://police.uncg.edu/911memorial/. 336.334-3373.
9/11 5K: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 201 S. Main St. in Graham. Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization. Starts at Graham Police Department. Also - fun run, food trucks, community organization booths, a kids’ zone, blood drive and music provided by the band South of Southern. www.CityofGraham.com.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St., Greensboro. Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the deck nine times, representing about 73 flights of stairs - the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11, 2001. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. Specially designed event T-shirts will be available at the event for $10 along with other merchandise. Brett Combs, 336-574-4084.
9/11 Remembrance Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, First Responders Memorial in the Fourth of July Park, Kernersville. The memorial is adjacent to the park’s parking lot off of West Bodenhamer Street. Steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. 336-564-1928.
Jim Gallucci sculpture unveiling: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. A 10-foot sculpture in front of Station 1 at the Reidsville Fire Department on South Scales Street will be dedicated to Rockingham County first responders. It was created by Greensboro artist Jim Gallucci from World Trade Center steel that was mangled in the Sept. 11 attacks. Speaking will be Vice Admiral Bruce Lindsey, retired. He is a 1978 graduate of Reidsville High School. 336-349-1099.
Never Forget: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Time of reflection, honor and faith. Program is produced and directed by former U.S. Congressman Mark Walker. Register. www.eventbrite.com.
Petty Family Foundation Holds Appreciation Day for First Responders: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Petty Garage/Petty Museum in Randleman. Food, music, K-9 demonstrations. Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County in Arizona is the special guest. Shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org.
9/11 Ride to Remember: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 5440 Millstream Road, McLeansville to Garage Tavern, 5211 W. Market St., Greensboro. Registration begins, 9:30 a.m. $20 per rider. $10 for passenger. All proceeds go to Tunnels to Towers. 336-641-3694 or mbenbassat@guilfordcountync.gov.
Reynolds Brewery Otter Run 5K: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 354 W. Meadow Road, Eden. $25. Register. Emblems of remembrance will be on the T-shirts given to those who register for the run. There will be a brief moment of silence before send off in memory of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. www.eventbrite.com.
Commemoration ceremony at N.C. Folk Festival: A special presentation on the #DGSO Stage will take place from 5-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, near the 9/11 sculpture at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The ceremony, co-produced with the city of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc., the economic development agency, will be followed by performances.
20th Anniversary 9/11 Dinner: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive. $50. Catered banquet hosted by The Heroes Center. Live music, special guest speakers, unveiling of a 9/11 memorial. 336-884-4376 or https://heroescenternc.org/events/.
Moment of Remembrance: 8:46 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Burlington asks for first responders, houses of worship and residents to ring bells and sound sirens. Theater group Studio One will present a youth production of "110 Stories," a 9/11 tribute by playwright Sarah Taft, at 9:30 a.m. at the Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Free. Studio One will be accepting donations to Allied Churches of Alamance County. 336-513-5440.
High Point Rockers Baseball Events on Saturday, Sept. 11: Stair Climb, 6:30 a.m. Heroes 5K, 11 a.m. Charity Softball Game, 3:30 p.m. Between High Point Police Department and High Point Fire Department. First Responders Night First Pitch, 7:05 p.m. High Point Rockers host West Virginia Power. Benefit concert featuring Rockers pitcher Bryce Hensley and local duo Sugarfoot follows the game. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. www.highpointrockers.com.
High Point Historical Society: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Program: High Point’s Response to 9/11 - The Impact Then and Now. Hear from a panel of local community members, including High Point Police Department Chief Travis Stroud, High Point Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Evans and Battalion Chief Perry Hall. Will include a video from David Griffin, whose wrecking company, D.H. Griffin provided demolition consulting at the site. The company removed 1.6 million tons of debris and saved New York about $400 million in anticipated costs. Griffin will discuss his experience getting on to the grounds and beginning clean-up work, as well as share insight on his experience after 20 years. The museum will also unveil a new artifact, recently donated by D.H. Griffin. The artifact is a piece collected from the company’s recovery efforts at the site.