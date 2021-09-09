9/11 calendar of events

Moment of Remembrance: 8:46 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Burlington asks for first responders, houses of worship and residents to ring bells and sound sirens. Theater group Studio One will present a youth production of "110 Stories," a 9/11 tribute by playwright Sarah Taft, at 9:30 a.m. at the Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Free. Studio One will be accepting donations to Allied Churches of Alamance County. 336-513-5440.

High Point Historical Society: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Program: High Point’s Response to 9/11 - The Impact Then and Now. Hear from a panel of local community members, including High Point Police Department Chief Travis Stroud, High Point Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Evans and Battalion Chief Perry Hall. Will include a video from David Griffin, whose wrecking company, D.H. Griffin provided demolition consulting at the site. The company removed 1.6 million tons of debris and saved New York about $400 million in anticipated costs. Griffin will discuss his experience getting on to the grounds and beginning clean-up work, as well as share insight on his experience after 20 years. The museum will also unveil a new artifact, recently donated by D.H. Griffin. The artifact is a piece collected from the company’s recovery efforts at the site.